Bursting with patriotism: Three city celebrations in Caldwell County

LPR Staff Report

This paper might say July 4 on it, but it began appearing on the racks July 2, thanks to a national holiday necessitating earlier printing and delivery.

With that being said, and with Saturday’s early Independence Day celebration in McMahan already in the books, three official July 4 celebrations remained as of the time this paper hit the racks for folks who want to get out and about in Lockhart, Martindale and Dale.

Wednesday, July 3

Lockhart is continuing its annual tradition of celebrating our nation’s independence a night early with what the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce bills as the largest fireworks show for a city Lockhart’s size in the entire state of Texas.

As it has done every year since 1992, the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Independence Day Eve soiree that begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Lockhart City Park. The event promises to have food vendors, live music provided by the Lockhart Area Music Association and arts and crafts. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and get situated before the fireworks show, which will start at dusk following a presentation by Skydive Spaceland of San Marcos.

If you’re planning on attending, the Chamber suggests you bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the park during the afternoon to stake out a prime spot.

Thursday, July 4

Martindale will hold a parade Wednesday morning, continuing a tradition that began 29 years ago when Ross King and Jane Latham inadvertently began the annual tradition downtown.

King and Latham, his sister, decided to join the San Marcos Fourth of July nighttime river parade on a whim, but it was a dry summer and the parade was cancelled at the last minute. Not wanting to waste an opportunity for fun, Jane decided to load up the family and create their own parade in the small stretch of downtown Martindale. The family crowned Jane “Queen,” piled into three cars and a trailer, set their radios to the same station, and took turns driving up and down the street waving at their imaginary audience.

“The next year,” Jane recalled, “I got a call from a neighbor asking if we were having the parade again.”

The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

Parade participants will line up on Lockhart Street as directed by parade officials by 9:30 a.m. Children will gather at the Three Rivers Church yard by 10 a.m. Children under the age of seven should be accompanied by an adult.

Free parking will be available at the City Park on FM 1979.

At night, check out Dale. The heart of the event will be at the Dale Community Center, where things will kick off with a parade at 7 p.m. Refreshments (hot dogs, snow cones and other concessions) will be available for purchase.

The fireworks show will begin at dark.