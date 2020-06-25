Caldwell County couple set to celebrate 50th anniversary Share:







By Todd Blomerth

Special to the LPR

In August 2019, I finished a long-overdue history on Billy Stromberg, which was published by the Post-Register. In the process of research, I had the great privilege of spending time with Billy and his beautiful wife Sadie in their home in northern Caldwell County.

On Saturday, June 27, 2020 these two remarkable people will celebrate 50 years as husband and wife. Billy will also celebrate his 91st birthday.

These occasions are of course something both should be proud of. But they are much more than that. Billy’s and Sadie’s lives, and their accomplishments, are wonderful examples of Caldwell County at its absolute best.

Billy, a hard-working farm boy became a proud Fightin’ Texas Aggie and served in the military in 1951-1953. As a young lieutenant he oversaw shipments of horses to Turkey via Victory ships. This most unusual two years as a young Army officer can be reviewed on my website at http://toddshistory.com/?s=stromberg. I could not make the details of this story up!

Sadie Garner grew up in Grapeland, Houston County. After their marriage, they returned to the Stromberg ranch near Mendoza. Sadie was a teacher, and after their marriage, specialized as a speech therapist and speech pathologist in Del Valle and Bastrop ISDs. She is much loved by those she taught.

Billy and Sadie are members of First Lockhart Baptist Church. Their lives have been full ones. In addition to ranching and farming, Billy served as president of Creedmoor-Maha Water Supply Corporation for fifty years. He also served on the board of the Caldwell County Conservation District and the Agricultural Stabilization Board. Billy’s love for Texas A&M is evident. Several years ago, he and Sadie endowed quite a few acres of the Stromberg ranch to his beloved alma mater.

They have devoted their lives to bettering their community in many, many ways, as volunteers.

In this time of much questioning and unrest, this weekend’s celebration of lives and legacy of Billy and Sadie Stromberg is something all of us in Caldwell County can proudly toast.