Caldwell County Grand Jury Indictments December 2020

The Caldwell County Grand Jury released the names of people who were indicted in December.



The Grand Jury convenes once per month to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies.

During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.





The grand jury for December had 32 total indictments, including 29 true bills released and 12 indictments that remained sealed.

The indictments released included:

Larry Casares, II, 33, of Bastrop, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Julian Anton Eckmann, 35, of San Antonio, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Oscar Montana, 53, of Lockhart, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ryan Scott Sanchez, 25, of Round Rock, Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction

Joshua Thomas Britt, 30, of Lockhart, Theft

Louis Carmona, Jr., 44, of Luling, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Terry Michael Gonzales, 29, of San Marcos, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Antonio A. Mattos, 40, of Lockhart, Burglary of a Habitation

Gregorio Allan Perez, 25, of Maxwell, DWI – 3rd or More

Mary Ellen Ruiz, 34, of Maxwell, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Troy Woodward, 51, Luling, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Carlos Bermudez, 48, of Austin, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle

Johnny Joe Carreon, 54, of Luling, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Emily Guadalupe Fiscal, 25, of San Antonio, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Lauren Nichole Goll, 24, of Lockhart, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Ricky Randell Riewe, 59, of Pflugerville, DWI – 3rd or More

Korbin Leon Smith, 21, of Austin, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information