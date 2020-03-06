Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show photo gallery Share:







Photo gallery by Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

Local 4H and FFA students eager to show off months of hard work filled the Caldwell County Show Barn in Lockhart over the weekend for the county’s 43rd Annual Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

There were chickens, turkeys, rabbits and lambs.There were goats, ewes, pigs and steers. And there were also a whole lot of smiling faces.

In addition to the judging and auction, the event featured plenty of extras to keep attendees entertained, including the endlessly amusing hay hauling and pig scramble events.

Here’s a round up of photos from the weekend. Be sure to check out next week’s edition of the Post-Register to see a full list and photos of grand champions and reserve champions.