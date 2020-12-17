Caldwell County records first new COVID death since October Share:







After holding steady at 39 deaths attributed to COVID since October 28th, Caldwell County recorded its first new death on December 7th, bringing the pandemic total to 40.



Publicly available data provided by DSHS shows the death occurred on December 7th, however when LPR checked the data on December 8th prior going to press, the death had not been recorded.



LPR reached out to DSHS for additional information but calls and emails were not returned by press time. Hector Rangel with the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management was unable to provide additional information on the death, saying he had not received information from DSHS by press time.



As of December 15th, Caldwell County has had 2,049 confirmed cases of COVID according to DSHS data, an increase of 106 cases since LPR last went to press.



LISD reported 31 total active cases, 22 of which are students. LISD will begin their Christmas break on Friday December 18th and will not return to campus until January 5, 2021.



In an effort to help stop the spread before the holidays, Caldwell County is offering free COVID testing from December 17-23 in the parking lot next to the Scott Annex in Lockhart.



The mouth-swab tests are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed, and results are typically delivered in 24-48 hours.