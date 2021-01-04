Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter: week 52
December 28, 2020
12:10 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1854.
12:29 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision.
03:35 AM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on Highway 21.
04:16 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a collision.
08:45 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Smitty Lane regarding a follow up.
09:35 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Main Street regarding an animal complaint.
09:39 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from San Antonio regarding a follow up.
09:59 AM: Deputies responded to Carter Road for a theft.
10:27 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for an animal complaint.
10:28 AM: Deputies responded to Kaitlyn Place for a stray dog.
10:31 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern.
11:09 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Waco regarding a missing person.
12:32 PM: Deputies responded to Brite Road for a welfare concern.
01:19 PM: Deputies responded to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to execute an arrest warrant.
01:36 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 south for a civil matter.
02:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an animal complaint.
04:06 PM: Deputies responded to Deputies responded to Rylea Court for an animal complaint.
04:29 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a disturbance.
05:07 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for an alarm.
05:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Misty Drive regarding a threat.
05:33 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a welfare concern.
06:12 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a dog bite.
06:13 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for a suspicious vehicle.
06:42 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a juvenile complaint.
07:44 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a collision.
08:57 PM: Deputies responded to Mountain Top Drive for an assault.
09:08 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 to assist the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.
10:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1854 regarding a theft.
10:07 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose cow.
December 29, 2020
02:52 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Farm to Market 1854.
03:14 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Highway 130.
07:18 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision.
07:58 AM: Deputies responded to Hillview Road for an animal complaint.
08:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 south for an animal complaint.
08:59 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Highway 142 regarding a follow up.
09:05 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a suspicious subject.
09:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1966 regarding a follow up.
09:30 AM: Deputies responded to Austin Road for a civil matter.
10:22 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Pikes Peak Bend regarding a civil matter.
10:25 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a reckless driver.
10:42 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Tumbleweed Trail regarding a livestock complaint.
11:36 AM: Deputies responded to Jolley Road for an animal complaint.
11:49 AM: Deputies responded to Airfield Road for a theft.
01:07 PM: Deputies responded to Skyridge Drive for a welfare concern.
01:18 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Highway 183 south regarding a civil matter.
01:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Wells Road regarding suspicious circumstances.
01:55 PM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a welfare concern.
02:21 PM: Deputies met with a subject at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding a follow up.
02:48 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Highway 130.
03:08 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for an emotionally disturbed subject.
04:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1984 regarding an animal complaint.
04:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1854 regarding a traffic hazard.
04:22 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 north for a trespass complaint.
04:25 PM: Deputies responded to Indiana Trail for a follow up.
05:16 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for an abandoned vehicle.
05:20 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Meadow Run for several loose goats.
05:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a suspicious vehicle.
06:11 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Ridge for an alarm.
06:43 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Quail Ridge Drive regarding a follow up.
07:03 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a reckless driver.
07:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Highway 142 regarding a juvenile complaint.
08:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 south for a suspicious subject.
08:40 PM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a neighbor complaint.
09:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highland Ranch Way for a suspicious subject.
10:14 PM: Deputies responded to City View Drive for a suspicious vehicle.
11:40 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a suspicious subject.
December 30, 2020
08:40 AM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for an animal complaint.
10:05 AM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for two loose cows.
10:11 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Highway 130.
11:28 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Callihan Road regarding an animal complaint.
12:39 AM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint.
12:45 PM: Deputies spoke to a subject from Westridge regarding a civil matter.
12:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Seminole Trail regarding an animal complaint.
12:59 PM: Deputies responded to Judds in Luling for a follow up.
01:03 PM: Deputies responded to Circle K in Luling for a follow up.
01:13 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision.
02:16 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 80.
03:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 and Farm to Market 671 for a collision.
06:19 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1322.
06:22 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision.
06:46 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a neighbor complaint.
09:42 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a juvenile complaint.
10:30 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a motorist assist.
December 31, 2020
12:24 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183 and Old Luling Road
05:00 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 to assist Luling Police Department.
05:38 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183.
10:29 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a juvenile complaint.
12:14 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Schuelke Road regarding a scam.
12:42 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail to assist MHMR.
01:02 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for loose cows.
03:47 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a livestock complaint.
03:46 PM: Deputies responded to Witter Road for an animal complaint.
05:25 PM: Deputies responded to Homanville Trail for a welfare concern.
05:40 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for an animal complaint.
06:17 PM: Deputies responded to I10 for an animal complaint.
07:39 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20.
08:06 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a prior disturbance.
08:36 PM: Deputies responded to Track Road for a criminal trespass.
09:59 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Farm to Market 1854 and Farm to Market 1185.
10:28 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183.
10:36 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for an assault.
10:54 PM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for a disturbance.
11:14 PM: Deputies responded to Pasture Road for an assault.
11:32 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision.
January 1, 2020
12:06 AM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for deadly conduct.
01:15 AM: Deputies responded to Amanecer Drive for a disturbance.
01:33 AM: Deputies responded to Mustang Meadow Run for an assault.
04:24 AM: Deputies responded to Calder Road for a collision.
04:58 AM: Deputies responded to Martindale Road for harassment.
05:32 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a disturbance.
09:34 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 3158 for a collision.
09:59 AM; Deputies responded to State Park Road for debris in the roadway.
10:15 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an assault.
11:28 AM: Detectives responded to Seton Hays for a follow up.
11:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Misty Lane regarding a livestock complaint.
12:27 PM: Deputies responded to Austin Road/ River Park Road for loose cows.
12:50 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a stray dog.
03:22 PM: Deputies responded to Second Street in Maxwell for a disturbance.
03:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Deer Run regarding a civil matter.
13:58 PM: Deputies responded to Silvermine Road for loose cows.
05:15 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for an animal complaint.
06:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rocky Road regarding a threat.
07:28 PM: Deputies responded to Wagon Wheel Road for a residential fire alarm.
08:38 PM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on Farm to Market 672.
10:02 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 to assist Guadalupe County.
10:17 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road to assist EMS.
11:53 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern of Highway 142.
January 2, 2021
12:12 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130.
01:48 AM; Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on State Park Road.
02:06 AM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on Highway 142.
06:40 AM: Deputies responded to Thompson Road to assist DPS.
10:00 AM: Deputies responded to Austin Road for a civil matter.
10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose cows.
10:41 AM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop at Palm St./Magnolia St. in Luling.
12:11 PM: Deputies spoke to a subject on Hidden Oak about a civil issue.
12:39 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a loose cow.
12:48 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist.
01:12 PM Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a disturbance.
02:04 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for an animal complaint.
02:15 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 304 for a collision.
03:16 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for a welfare concern.
03:38 PM: Deputies spoke to a subject regarding a dog bite.
06:54 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20.
07:03 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20.
07:55PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Williamson Road/ Farm to Market 1854.
08:19 PM: Deputies responded to Witter Road for a civil matter.
08:31 PM: Deputies discovered an abandoned vehicle on Farm to Market 2001.
08:55 PM: Deputies responded to Pasture Road for a threat.
January 3, 2021
12:37 AM: Deputies responded to FM 713/Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle.
02:16 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 to assist Lockhart Police Department
02:35 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Blackjack/Poncho Street in Lockhart
04:30 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on I10
04:34 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a business alarm
05:03 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on W. San Antonio Street in Lockhart
06:04 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on State Park Road.
07:50 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sandhollar Road regarding an animal compliant.
08:01 AM: Deputies responded to the Lockhart Animal Shelter for a follow-up on a previous call.
09:41 AM: Deputies responded to Polonia Road for a loose cow.
11:14 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Neiderwald Drive regarding a civil matter.
11:38 AM: Deputies responded to McNeil Road to assist EMS.
12:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on W. Austin Street regarding a suspicious circumstance.
12:18 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for deadly conduct.
12:52 PM: Deputies responded to Sanhollar Road for a follow up.
01:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1966 regarding a criminal trespass.
01:27 PM: Deputies responded to E. Lone Star Drive for a loose cow.
02:05 PM Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for a livestock complaint.
02:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Misty Lane regarding an animal compliant.
02:22 PM: Deputies responded to Farmers Road for a structure fire.
02:41 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for loose goats.
03:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Fentress regarding a civil matter.
06:35 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183.
07:31 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a citizen contact.
08:46 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a civil matter.
10:33 PM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on SH130.
Due to the holidays, deputies responded to multiple calls for loud music, discharge of firearms and fireworks.