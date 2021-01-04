Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter: week 52 Share:







December 28, 2020

12:10 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1854.

12:29 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision.

03:35 AM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on Highway 21.

04:16 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a collision.

08:45 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Smitty Lane regarding a follow up.

09:35 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Main Street regarding an animal complaint.

09:39 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from San Antonio regarding a follow up.

09:59 AM: Deputies responded to Carter Road for a theft.

10:27 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for an animal complaint.

10:28 AM: Deputies responded to Kaitlyn Place for a stray dog.

10:31 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern.

11:09 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Waco regarding a missing person.

12:32 PM: Deputies responded to Brite Road for a welfare concern.

01:19 PM: Deputies responded to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to execute an arrest warrant.

01:36 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 south for a civil matter.

02:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an animal complaint.

04:06 PM: Deputies responded to Deputies responded to Rylea Court for an animal complaint.

04:29 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a disturbance.

05:07 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for an alarm.

05:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Misty Drive regarding a threat.

05:33 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a welfare concern.

06:12 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a dog bite.

06:13 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for a suspicious vehicle.

06:42 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a juvenile complaint.

07:44 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a collision.

08:57 PM: Deputies responded to Mountain Top Drive for an assault.

09:08 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 to assist the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

10:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1854 regarding a theft.

10:07 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose cow.

December 29, 2020





02:52 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Farm to Market 1854.

03:14 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Highway 130.

07:18 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision.

07:58 AM: Deputies responded to Hillview Road for an animal complaint.

08:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 south for an animal complaint.

08:59 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Highway 142 regarding a follow up.

09:05 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a suspicious subject.

09:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1966 regarding a follow up.

09:30 AM: Deputies responded to Austin Road for a civil matter.

10:22 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Pikes Peak Bend regarding a civil matter.

10:25 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a reckless driver.

10:42 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Tumbleweed Trail regarding a livestock complaint.

11:36 AM: Deputies responded to Jolley Road for an animal complaint.

11:49 AM: Deputies responded to Airfield Road for a theft.

01:07 PM: Deputies responded to Skyridge Drive for a welfare concern.

01:18 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Highway 183 south regarding a civil matter.

01:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Wells Road regarding suspicious circumstances.

01:55 PM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a welfare concern.

02:21 PM: Deputies met with a subject at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding a follow up.

02:48 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Highway 130.

03:08 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for an emotionally disturbed subject.

04:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1984 regarding an animal complaint.

04:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Farm to Market 1854 regarding a traffic hazard.

04:22 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 north for a trespass complaint.

04:25 PM: Deputies responded to Indiana Trail for a follow up.

05:16 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for an abandoned vehicle.

05:20 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Meadow Run for several loose goats.

05:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a suspicious vehicle.

06:11 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Ridge for an alarm.

06:43 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Quail Ridge Drive regarding a follow up.

07:03 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a reckless driver.

07:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Highway 142 regarding a juvenile complaint.

08:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 south for a suspicious subject.

08:40 PM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a neighbor complaint.

09:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highland Ranch Way for a suspicious subject.

10:14 PM: Deputies responded to City View Drive for a suspicious vehicle.

11:40 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a suspicious subject.

December 30, 2020

08:40 AM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for an animal complaint.

10:05 AM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for two loose cows.

10:11 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Highway 130.

11:28 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Callihan Road regarding an animal complaint.

12:39 AM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint.

12:45 PM: Deputies spoke to a subject from Westridge regarding a civil matter.

12:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Seminole Trail regarding an animal complaint.

12:59 PM: Deputies responded to Judds in Luling for a follow up.

01:03 PM: Deputies responded to Circle K in Luling for a follow up.

01:13 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision.

02:16 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 80.

03:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 and Farm to Market 671 for a collision.

06:19 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1322.

06:22 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision.

06:46 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a neighbor complaint.

09:42 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a juvenile complaint.

10:30 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a motorist assist.

December 31, 2020

12:24 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183 and Old Luling Road

05:00 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 to assist Luling Police Department.

05:38 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183.

10:29 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a juvenile complaint.

12:14 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Schuelke Road regarding a scam.

12:42 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail to assist MHMR.

01:02 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for loose cows.

03:47 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a livestock complaint.

03:46 PM: Deputies responded to Witter Road for an animal complaint.

05:25 PM: Deputies responded to Homanville Trail for a welfare concern.

05:40 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for an animal complaint.

06:17 PM: Deputies responded to I10 for an animal complaint.

07:39 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20.

08:06 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a prior disturbance.

08:36 PM: Deputies responded to Track Road for a criminal trespass.

09:59 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Farm to Market 1854 and Farm to Market 1185.

10:28 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183.

10:36 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for an assault.

10:54 PM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for a disturbance.

11:14 PM: Deputies responded to Pasture Road for an assault.

11:32 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision.

January 1, 2020

12:06 AM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for deadly conduct.

01:15 AM: Deputies responded to Amanecer Drive for a disturbance.

01:33 AM: Deputies responded to Mustang Meadow Run for an assault.

04:24 AM: Deputies responded to Calder Road for a collision.

04:58 AM: Deputies responded to Martindale Road for harassment.

05:32 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a disturbance.

09:34 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 3158 for a collision.

09:59 AM; Deputies responded to State Park Road for debris in the roadway.

10:15 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an assault.

11:28 AM: Detectives responded to Seton Hays for a follow up.

11:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Misty Lane regarding a livestock complaint.

12:27 PM: Deputies responded to Austin Road/ River Park Road for loose cows.

12:50 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a stray dog.

03:22 PM: Deputies responded to Second Street in Maxwell for a disturbance.

03:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Deer Run regarding a civil matter.

13:58 PM: Deputies responded to Silvermine Road for loose cows.

05:15 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for an animal complaint.

06:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rocky Road regarding a threat.

07:28 PM: Deputies responded to Wagon Wheel Road for a residential fire alarm.

08:38 PM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on Farm to Market 672.

10:02 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 to assist Guadalupe County.

10:17 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road to assist EMS.

11:53 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern of Highway 142.

January 2, 2021

12:12 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130.

01:48 AM; Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on State Park Road.

02:06 AM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on Highway 142.

06:40 AM: Deputies responded to Thompson Road to assist DPS.

10:00 AM: Deputies responded to Austin Road for a civil matter.

10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose cows.

10:41 AM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop at Palm St./Magnolia St. in Luling.

12:11 PM: Deputies spoke to a subject on Hidden Oak about a civil issue.

12:39 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a loose cow.

12:48 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist.

01:12 PM Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a disturbance.

02:04 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for an animal complaint.

02:15 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 304 for a collision.

03:16 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for a welfare concern.

03:38 PM: Deputies spoke to a subject regarding a dog bite.

06:54 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20.

07:03 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20.

07:55PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Williamson Road/ Farm to Market 1854.

08:19 PM: Deputies responded to Witter Road for a civil matter.

08:31 PM: Deputies discovered an abandoned vehicle on Farm to Market 2001.

08:55 PM: Deputies responded to Pasture Road for a threat.

January 3, 2021

12:37 AM: Deputies responded to FM 713/Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle.

02:16 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 to assist Lockhart Police Department

02:35 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Blackjack/Poncho Street in Lockhart

04:30 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on I10

04:34 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a business alarm

05:03 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on W. San Antonio Street in Lockhart

06:04 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on State Park Road.

07:50 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sandhollar Road regarding an animal compliant.

08:01 AM: Deputies responded to the Lockhart Animal Shelter for a follow-up on a previous call.

09:41 AM: Deputies responded to Polonia Road for a loose cow.

11:14 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Neiderwald Drive regarding a civil matter.

11:38 AM: Deputies responded to McNeil Road to assist EMS.

12:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on W. Austin Street regarding a suspicious circumstance.

12:18 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for deadly conduct.

12:52 PM: Deputies responded to Sanhollar Road for a follow up.

01:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1966 regarding a criminal trespass.

01:27 PM: Deputies responded to E. Lone Star Drive for a loose cow.

02:05 PM Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for a livestock complaint.

02:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Misty Lane regarding an animal compliant.

02:22 PM: Deputies responded to Farmers Road for a structure fire.

02:41 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for loose goats.

03:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Fentress regarding a civil matter.

06:35 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183.

07:31 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a citizen contact.

08:46 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a civil matter.

10:33 PM: Deputies arrested a subject during a traffic stop on SH130.

Due to the holidays, deputies responded to multiple calls for loud music, discharge of firearms and fireworks.