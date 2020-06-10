Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department investigating double homicide Share:







LPR staff report

Two individuals were shot and killed on Tuesday near the 4400 block of Tenny Creek Road near Tilmon, according to Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Sheriff’s office Public Information Officer William Miller confirmed 18-year-old Klayton Manning and a juvenile male relative were found deceased after deputies received a call reporting two subjects down in the area.

Milled said deputies located a Polaris side-by-side utility vehicle on scene, noting it appeared the victims had been driving it down the roadway when they encountered the shooter or shooters.

The case is currently being investigated by the sheriff’s department and the Texas Rangers.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact Detective Jeff Ferry at 512-348-8695 or jferry@caldwellcosheriff.com.