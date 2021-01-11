Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter Week 1 2021 Share:







January 4, 2021

12:18 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Paloma Bend regarding a suspicious vehicle

12:39 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1966

01:08 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in Fentress

01:13 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on I10

05:04 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on S. Commerce/Colorado St.

06:00 AM: Deputies assisted San Marcos Police Dept. with a collision on Highway 80

06:54 AM: Deputies responded to a collision at Farm to Market 1185/ Farm to Market 1854

10:00 AM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint

10:31 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 142 regarding stolen property

10:54 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for animal cruelty

11:19 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for an animal complaint

12:04 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for an animal complaint

12:20 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelly Road and assisted fire department with a lift assist

01:10 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pettytown Road regarding a livestock complaint

01:15 PM: Deputies responded to Callihan Road for an animal complaint

01:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Knight Lane regarding a civil matter

01:55 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Church St. in Maxwell regarding a scam

02:26 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth Road regarding a livestock complaint

03:30 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an animal complaint

03:42 PM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Drive for a stray dog

04:22 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/ Farm to Market 1185 for a collision

04:14 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Dustin’s Drive regarding stolen property

04:47 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for an abandoned vehicle

05:13 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose cows

05:14 PM: Deputies responded to Indian Trail for a theft prior

05:42 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose cows

05:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Cross Meadow Court regarding an animal complaint

06:06 PM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint

06:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Quail Ridge Drive regarding a neighbor complaint

06:34 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Forrester Ranch Drive

06:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 21 regarding a follow up on a previous call

07:07 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for loud music

08:35 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern

08:26 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

08:52 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a loose pony

09:06 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1185

09:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter

09:59 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Park Road

10:07 PM: Deputies conducted a Close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 672/ Farm to Market 1854

11:05 PM: Deputies spoke with another subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter

11:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose cow

January 5, 2021

12:37 AM: Deputies responded to Tenney Creek Road/ Silvermine Road for a welfare concern

12:44 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Woody Hollow

01:07 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142

01:38 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Austin Road

01:43 AM: Deputies discovered loose cows on Farm to Market 671

01:51 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area 02:20 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Southern Way

02:15 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 21

02:35 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Biggs Road

02:49 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Woody Hollow area

02:57 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Old Luling Road

03:18 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Dustins Drive

03:26 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Las Estancias subdivisions

04:00 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Forrester Ranch area

05:42 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a suspicious vehicle

09:08 AM: Deputies responded to Homanville Trail for a livestock impound

09:19 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a neighbor complaint

11:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Avis Road regarding a civil matter

12:14 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 21 regarding criminal mischief

12:29 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

02:27 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Path to assist CPS

03:55 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 304 for a hit and run

03:58 PM Deputies responded to Paloma Bend for stolen property

04:06 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 80

04:19 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a traffic hazard

04:32 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Tenney Creek Road regarding found property

04:35 PM: Deputies responded to the Fentress area to assist Schertz Police Department

05:52 PM Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

06:36 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854/ Pettytown Road for debris in the roadway

06:42 PM: Deputies responded to Plains Road to assist EMS

08:09 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Brushy Branch Road

08:44 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a follow up

08:55 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Morning Mist subdivision

09:44 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road to assist EMS

11:06 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trail for a civil matter

11:57 PM: Deputies responded to Water Street for a disturbance

January 6, 2021

01:55 AM: Deputies responded to Whitetail Lane for a welfare concern

06:18 AM: Deputies responded to Maple Street for a criminal trespass

07:12 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a collision

09:00 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a suspicious subject

09:49 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1386 for a loose cow

10:17 AM : Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose ducks in the roadway

10:42 AM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road/ Tower Road for loose cows

11:05 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby from Weigand Road regarding a civil matter

11:27 AM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for an animal complaint

12:16 PM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint

01:09 PM Deputies spoke with a subject on Third Street regarding a threat

01:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a stray dog

01:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hillview Road regarding an animal complaint

01:43 PM: Deputies responded to Witter Road/Tumbleweed Trail for loose cows

03:44 PM: Deputies responded to Rolling Ridge Road for an alarm

03:52 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road to assist EMS

03:57 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose horses

05:51 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a theft

07:31 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Luling Police Department

08:18 PM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for lost property

09:51 PM: Deputies responded to Quail Ridge Drive for discharge of firearms

10:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183

10:26 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 183

10:47 PM: Deputies responded to Kaitlyn Place for a citizen contact

11:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the 12000 block of Highway 21

January 7, 2021

12:15 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern in Lockhart

12:20 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at the McMahan General Store

12:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at the Poco Loco on Highway 21

12:54 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Strawn Elementary

02:03 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Leisure Resort

02:22 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Brook Road

02:23 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at Highway 304/ Farm to Market 03:26713

03:26 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Uhland City Hall

04:27 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Carter Road/ St. John’s Road

07:15 AM: Deputies responded to El Dorado Drive for a theft

07:34 AM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for a loose cow

07:45 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713/ Fox Lane for a livestock complaint

08:42 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an obstruction in the roadway

09:20 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 142 regarding a previous call

10:30 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

10:54 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on State Park Road

11:35 AM: Deputies responded to the office to meet a subject regarding a stray dog picked up on Highway 183

12:07 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Ridge for a welfare concern

12:22 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern

12:35 PM: Deputies responded to Homanville Trail for a dog bite

12:40 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter

12:47 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern

12:51 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose cows

12:59 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an animal complaint

01:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose cows

01:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding information about livestock

02:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rocky Road regarding a threat

03:28 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road/ Taylorsville Road regarding a welfare concern

04:21 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for stray dogs

04:39 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a stray dog

04:47 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for an assault

05:38 PM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for a disturbance

07:54 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 near Wal-Mart to assist Lockhart Police Department

06:35 PM: Deputies responded to the lobby to speak with a subject on Branding Iron regarding a follow up

06:46 PM: Deputies spoke with subjects on Barth Road regarding a civil matter

07:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth road regarding an assault

07:11 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Houston regarding a welfare concern

10:13 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Pasture Road

10:28 PM: Deputies discovered an abandoned vehicle on SH130

11:04 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road regarding an assault

11:08 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Salt Flat Road

11:18 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86/ Derrick Road for a suspicious vehicle

January 8, 2021

12:24 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a civil matter

01:05 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to the area of Market 86/ Farm to Market 713 for a welfare concern

01:46 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the McMahan General Store

06:34 AM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a suspicious circumstance

07:51 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a civil matter

09:13 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sandhollar Road regarding an animal complaint

11:07 AM: Deputies responded to Acorn Road for a theft

11:19 AM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for a stray dog

12:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a dog bite on Reata Ranch

12:42 PM: Deputies responded to Skyridge for animal cruelty

02:35 PM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run for stray dogs