Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter Week 1 2021
January 4, 2021
12:18 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Paloma Bend regarding a suspicious vehicle
12:39 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1966
01:08 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in Fentress
01:13 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on I10
05:04 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on S. Commerce/Colorado St.
06:00 AM: Deputies assisted San Marcos Police Dept. with a collision on Highway 80
06:54 AM: Deputies responded to a collision at Farm to Market 1185/ Farm to Market 1854
10:00 AM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint
10:31 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 142 regarding stolen property
10:54 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for animal cruelty
11:19 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for an animal complaint
12:04 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for an animal complaint
12:20 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelly Road and assisted fire department with a lift assist
01:10 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pettytown Road regarding a livestock complaint
01:15 PM: Deputies responded to Callihan Road for an animal complaint
01:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Knight Lane regarding a civil matter
01:55 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Church St. in Maxwell regarding a scam
02:26 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth Road regarding a livestock complaint
03:30 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an animal complaint
03:42 PM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Drive for a stray dog
04:22 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/ Farm to Market 1185 for a collision
04:14 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Dustin’s Drive regarding stolen property
04:47 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for an abandoned vehicle
05:13 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose cows
05:14 PM: Deputies responded to Indian Trail for a theft prior
05:42 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose cows
05:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Cross Meadow Court regarding an animal complaint
06:06 PM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint
06:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Quail Ridge Drive regarding a neighbor complaint
06:34 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Forrester Ranch Drive
06:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 21 regarding a follow up on a previous call
07:07 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for loud music
08:35 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern
08:26 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
08:52 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a loose pony
09:06 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1185
09:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter
09:59 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Park Road
10:07 PM: Deputies conducted a Close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 672/ Farm to Market 1854
11:05 PM: Deputies spoke with another subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter
11:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose cow
January 5, 2021
12:37 AM: Deputies responded to Tenney Creek Road/ Silvermine Road for a welfare concern
12:44 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Woody Hollow
01:07 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142
01:38 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Austin Road
01:43 AM: Deputies discovered loose cows on Farm to Market 671
01:51 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area 02:20 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Southern Way
02:15 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 21
02:35 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Biggs Road
02:49 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Woody Hollow area
02:57 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Old Luling Road
03:18 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Dustins Drive
03:26 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Las Estancias subdivisions
04:00 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Forrester Ranch area
05:42 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a suspicious vehicle
09:08 AM: Deputies responded to Homanville Trail for a livestock impound
09:19 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a neighbor complaint
11:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Avis Road regarding a civil matter
12:14 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 21 regarding criminal mischief
12:29 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
02:27 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Path to assist CPS
03:55 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 304 for a hit and run
03:58 PM Deputies responded to Paloma Bend for stolen property
04:06 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 80
04:19 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a traffic hazard
04:32 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Tenney Creek Road regarding found property
04:35 PM: Deputies responded to the Fentress area to assist Schertz Police Department
05:52 PM Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
06:36 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854/ Pettytown Road for debris in the roadway
06:42 PM: Deputies responded to Plains Road to assist EMS
08:09 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Brushy Branch Road
08:44 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a follow up
08:55 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Morning Mist subdivision
09:44 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road to assist EMS
11:06 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trail for a civil matter
11:57 PM: Deputies responded to Water Street for a disturbance
January 6, 2021
01:55 AM: Deputies responded to Whitetail Lane for a welfare concern
06:18 AM: Deputies responded to Maple Street for a criminal trespass
07:12 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a collision
09:00 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a suspicious subject
09:49 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1386 for a loose cow
10:17 AM : Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose ducks in the roadway
10:42 AM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road/ Tower Road for loose cows
11:05 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby from Weigand Road regarding a civil matter
11:27 AM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for an animal complaint
12:16 PM: Deputies responded to Crossroads Drive for an animal complaint
01:09 PM Deputies spoke with a subject on Third Street regarding a threat
01:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a stray dog
01:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hillview Road regarding an animal complaint
01:43 PM: Deputies responded to Witter Road/Tumbleweed Trail for loose cows
03:44 PM: Deputies responded to Rolling Ridge Road for an alarm
03:52 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road to assist EMS
03:57 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose horses
05:51 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a theft
07:31 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Luling Police Department
08:18 PM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for lost property
09:51 PM: Deputies responded to Quail Ridge Drive for discharge of firearms
10:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183
10:26 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 183
10:47 PM: Deputies responded to Kaitlyn Place for a citizen contact
11:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the 12000 block of Highway 21
January 7, 2021
12:15 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern in Lockhart
12:20 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at the McMahan General Store
12:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at the Poco Loco on Highway 21
12:54 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Strawn Elementary
02:03 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Leisure Resort
02:22 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Brook Road
02:23 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at Highway 304/ Farm to Market 03:26713
03:26 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Uhland City Hall
04:27 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Carter Road/ St. John’s Road
07:15 AM: Deputies responded to El Dorado Drive for a theft
07:34 AM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for a loose cow
07:45 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713/ Fox Lane for a livestock complaint
08:42 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an obstruction in the roadway
09:20 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 142 regarding a previous call
10:30 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
10:54 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on State Park Road
11:35 AM: Deputies responded to the office to meet a subject regarding a stray dog picked up on Highway 183
12:07 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Ridge for a welfare concern
12:22 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern
12:35 PM: Deputies responded to Homanville Trail for a dog bite
12:40 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter
12:47 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern
12:51 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose cows
12:59 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an animal complaint
01:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose cows
01:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding information about livestock
02:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rocky Road regarding a threat
03:28 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road/ Taylorsville Road regarding a welfare concern
04:21 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for stray dogs
04:39 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a stray dog
04:47 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for an assault
05:38 PM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for a disturbance
07:54 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 near Wal-Mart to assist Lockhart Police Department
06:35 PM: Deputies responded to the lobby to speak with a subject on Branding Iron regarding a follow up
06:46 PM: Deputies spoke with subjects on Barth Road regarding a civil matter
07:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth road regarding an assault
07:11 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Houston regarding a welfare concern
10:13 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Pasture Road
10:28 PM: Deputies discovered an abandoned vehicle on SH130
11:04 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road regarding an assault
11:08 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Salt Flat Road
11:18 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86/ Derrick Road for a suspicious vehicle
January 8, 2021
12:24 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a civil matter
01:05 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to the area of Market 86/ Farm to Market 713 for a welfare concern
01:46 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the McMahan General Store
06:34 AM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a suspicious circumstance
07:51 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a civil matter
09:13 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sandhollar Road regarding an animal complaint
11:07 AM: Deputies responded to Acorn Road for a theft
11:19 AM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for a stray dog
12:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a dog bite on Reata Ranch
12:42 PM: Deputies responded to Skyridge for animal cruelty
02:35 PM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run for stray dogs