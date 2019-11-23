Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible murder Share:







The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in the Dale area after finding a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Sgt. William Miller, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Taylorsville Road in Dale around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving report of a man who had been shot. Miller said deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a subject on the property that had suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased.

Officials said Howard Orozco Harris, 53, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with murder. His bail is currently set at $500,000.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, is ongoing.

Officials noted there was no danger to the community as a result of their investigations. Anyone with information about this incident or who would like to report crime in their area is urged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6747.