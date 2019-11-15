Lions punch ticket to playoffs Share:







The Lockhart Lions punched their ticket to the playoffs after a thrilling 45-41 victory over the Uvalde High School Coyotes on Friday.

The Lions (6-4 overall) will next play the Weiss Wolves (8-2 overall) in Pflugerville on Friday.

Head Coach Todd Moebes lauded his team’s effort on Friday, saying he was proud his men played all four quarters to completion.

“It was pretty easy motivation considering the circumstances if we won,” said Moebes. “[Making the playoffs is] something that has eluded these guys for the past three years and something they wanted to be a part of, so I’m proud of them for being able get there.”

There was already a playoff atmosphere at Lions Stadium on Friday, as Lockhart and Uvalde traded scores and lead changes throughout much of the evening.

Most of the scoring took place in the first half of the contest that saw Uvalde take a 34-31 lead. Senior running back Daetron Ellison and senior wide receiver Robert Branch each scored crucial special teams touchdowns to keep Lockhart close in the contest.

Lockhart struck first in the second half, going for it on a 4th and 1 on the goal line. The bet paid off, as Ellison found his way to the end zone for the third time, giving Lockhart a 38-34 lead.

Uvalde would strike back quickly, however, beating the Lions for another big play through the air to take a 41-38 lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Lions would march the ball to their own 20-yard line, but an interception from junior quarterback Jackie Edwards Jr. gave the Coyotes the ball back with a little left to play in the third quarter.

The Lions defense would make a crucial stand against the Coyotes on the next drive, forcing a punt to give the ball back to the Lions on the 30-yard line.

After a few first downs, Ellison found the end zone for the fourth time in the evening, giving Lockhart a 45-41 lead with just under 8 minutes to play in the game.

The two teams would trade possessions throughout the remainder of the game, but the Lion defense would ensure the Coyotes went scoreless through the final minutes of the game.

As the final seconds wound off the clock, the crowd erupted and eventually spilled from the stands onto the field to celebrate with the team.

“It was good for [the players] to be able to celebrate with their fellow classmates like that,” said Moebes.

Edwards Jr. led all passers with 150 yards and added 53 yards on the ground for the Lions. Junior running back Jordan Garcia led the ground assault with 143 rushing yards and touchdowns. Ellison added 128 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

The Lions will next take on Weiss High School in a rematch of this year’s pre-season scrimmage.

“They’re way better than they were then,” said Moebes. “Hopefully both teams are better.

“I think they do everything well. They’re a very good football team. They haven’t given up very many points this year. Offensively they’re as explosive as any team we’ve seen.”

The Lions will travel to Pflugerville to take on the Wolves at 7 p.m. at Weiss High School.