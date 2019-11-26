Candido Huerta Share:







Candido Huerta, 59 of Lockhart, TX passed away November 21, 2019. He was born February 2, 1960 in Venado, S.L.P.

Candido is proceeded in death by his mother, Elvira Izquierdo. Survived by his father, Nemecio Huerta; his wife of 37 years, Rose Huerta of Lockhart and 4 daughters; Susan Trejo (Faustino) of Maxwell, Rosa Huerta of Austin, Faustina Huerta of Austin, and Candida Huerta (Gabriel) of Buda. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 sisters, and 2 brothers, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. One final message to him from his beloved 7 grandchildren “WE LOVE YOU POPO”.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/candido-huerta