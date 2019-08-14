Carl Eugene Maxwell Share:







Carl Eugene Maxwell, 85, a resident of Luling, Texas, passed away August 8, 2019. Visitation was held Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Funeral Services were 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Chapel of Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Burial followed that same day at 4:00 p.m. at Pearsall Cemetery in Pearsall, Texas. For more information and to sign the online guest registry please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com

