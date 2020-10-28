Carlos Jackson Klutts Share:







Carlos Jackson Klutts, 69, of Austin, Texas, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on October 19th, 2020. Carlos was born on Valentine’s Day 1951 to Barney Carroll Klutts and Hazel Joyce Klutts in Rising Star, Texas. Carlos is preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, Jimmy Carroll Klutts, and his sister, Vanita Joy Klutts. He is survived by his wife of 49 yrs, Cynthia DeLoach Klutts, daughter, Tiffany Klutts Brumley of Austin, son Brandt Carlton Klutts and wife Kim of Boerne, and Clayton Morgan Klutts and wife Katherine of Austin. Paw Paw is also survived by his ten grandchildren; Buddy, Ellie, Mary Morgan, and Wren Brumley of Austin, Brooks, Molly, and Weston Klutts of Boerne, and Carter, Clayton, and Charlie Klutts of Austin.

Carlos attended Smithville High school, Blinn Junior College and the University of Texas. He started selling land with his dad at 14 years old. After a brief stint as a brakeman with the Katy Railroad, Carlos began working as a consultant and entrepreneur in the Texas oil field. Having been born into a family of farmers and ranchers, Real Estate was a natural calling as he had been taught the love for the land. He cherished being with people and loved fulfilling their dreams of owning their own piece of Texas. As a Ranch Broker he relished selling 5 acre tracts just as much as thousand acre ranches. Every sale meant a new friend, and his closest friends all shared his passion of putting deals together. He respected and valued those who worked hard and dealt fairly.

Smithville is also where he met the love of his life, Cindy DeLoach Klutts. Cindy and Carlos were high school sweethearts and true life partners, working together every day in their real estate business. Carlos would sell the land, and Cindy would handle the rest. Theirs was a true love story, spanning 49 years of marriage.

Carlos and Cindy moved to Lockhart, Texas in 1976 where they built their family home, raised their children and continue to gather making wonderful memories. While in Lockhart, Carlos became a member of the Lockhart Masonic Lodge where he thoroughly cherished the masonic brotherhood. He had the honor of receiving his 40-year pin recently. He appreciated the friendships he made everywhere he lived in Texas. Carlos was a larger than life character that never met a stranger and always had a smile, a warm handshake and a joke to fit the occasion. What brought him the most joy in life was to make everyone around him happy. He always took the time to let those around him know how he felt about them. It was a special gift that he gave to his family that he spent so much time with each one of them. Mimi and Paw Paw attended nearly every one of their grandkids’ games and activities. He always made everyone feel special and loved. We all have such great peace knowing that he is now with his Lord and Savior, because he shared his faith and trust in God with each of us throughout our lives.

We’re all going to miss his cowboy hat and big smile but especially the daily saying, “It’s a Beautiful Day in Texas!”

Serving as pallbearers will be Buddy Brumley, Mark Connally, Dean Greer, Corey Hoffpauir, Michael Joseph, Brooks Klutts, Weston Klutts, Brandt Klutts, Clayton Klutts, Robert Puckett, Chris Thompson, Bill Schoppe.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Alan Bergstrom, Bill Bunte, Charlie Cox, Rusty DeLoach, Jim Egloff, Bob Hudkins, Jim Kershaw, Bill Schroeder, John Selman.

Funeral services were held at Hyde Park Baptist Church, on Monday, October 26, 2020. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville. Donations can be made to the Benevolence Fund at Hyde Park Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.

