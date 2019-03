Carolyn Ann Riddle-Anderson Share:







Carolyn Ann Riddle-Anderson was born on June 27, 1939 in Lockhart, Texas and passed away on June 29, 2018 in Post Falls, Idaho.

Carolyn Ann is survived by her 3 children: Jerry Dean Gray, Carole Jean Gray-Odom and Don Lee Gray. She is also survived by 9 grand children, 15 great grand children, 1 aunt and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held for Carolyn Ann at Bunton Cemetery off highway 672 and highway 1854 outside Dale, Texas on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at noon, with a luncheon to follow at Black’s BBQ in Lockhart.

