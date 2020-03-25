CCCM Food Pantry moves to drive through distribution Share:







LPR staff report

The Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry has moved to drive through distribution only as of March 23, 2020.

All eligibility requirements stand and the pantry requests ID from current and new clients. To pick up food enter through the pantry entrance on Medina street and exit through the senior citizen center parking lot onto Bois D’Arc.

All parties must stay in their vehicles and move through the line. In the case of walk up patrons that do not have a vehicle, we will serve them from the loading dock.

Our clients can come to the pantry once per month and new clients must provide information for our intake application.

The pantry will operate Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm as our supply allows. We are currently receiving normal deliveries.

CCCM Food Pantry is a partner agency of Central Texas Food Bank. With this affiliation we are able to purchase food at a reduced cost. We can provide 3 meals for every dollar donated. Monetary donations are greatly needed.

Please donate via our website www.caldwellfoodpantry.com or mail to P.O. Box 1258, Lockhart, 78644. All donations are tax deductible.

CCCM is a non-profit 501(3) organization that operates the food pantry which is open to the public and provides groceries to families in need.

For more information about the pantry or to volunteer or donate to the mission please call 512-376-6661 or visit us at 901 Bois Darc Street.