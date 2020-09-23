Census deadline quickly approaching Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

Texas continues to rise in the rankings for the 2020 census, as the state continues its push to get an accurate head count.

The state is currently listed as 33rd in the nation with a total response rate of 95.2 percent of households.

Census workers will continue their door-to-door efforts until Sept. 30. The deadline for self-responding online by households is also Sept. 30, although households may still respond by mailing in census forms through Oct. 7.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden noted the importance of getting as accurate a count as possible because of the potential funding it will bring in.

“Millions of dollars await to be doled out in the Central Texas area; including Caldwell County,” said Haden. “Public safety, libraries, firefighting equipment and staffing, health care and hospitals, legislative representation, veterans’ services, elderly assistance, road, street and bridge repairs, safe parks and trails, education, healthy food supplies, ample safe drinking water, job skills development and job creation and retention and a host of other issues are at stake.”

Haden noted the 10-question census can be completed in about ten minutes. To complete the questionnaire, visit www.my2020Census.gov.