Chamber returning to Dale for annual banquet Share:







In 2018, the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce went back to its boots.

This year, after a year of visible change, growth and development in the Caldwell County seat, the Chamber is declaring itself back in the saddle.

“Back in the Saddle” is the theme for this year’s Lockhart Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Dale Community Center, 100 Civic Dr., Dale.

“We had a lot of successes this past year,” said Kristi Summers, director of membership and programs, who began working for the chamber in 2018. “We went back to square one last year. We’re ready to get back in the saddle and keep moving forward … trailblazing.”

Read more in this week’s Post-Register.