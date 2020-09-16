Changes coming to LISD sports tickets sales Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The Lockhart school district Athletic Department on Monday released the revised method for the sale of sporting event tickets.

District officials announced several changes for the upcoming school year to keep those attending games better protected from the potential spead of COVID-19.

“To better serve the needs of our UIL participants, their families and our community, the Athletic Department has made a decision to transition away from online ticketing at this time,” said Athletic Director and head football coach Todd Moebes. “We will now presale tickets for Home football and volleyball games through our Visitors Ticket Booth at Lions Stadium on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-8 p.m.

“The Varsity Friday Night UIL participants families will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Mondays from 3-8 p.m., along with anyone wanting to purchase tickets for a Thursday Night sub varsity football game. All remaining Varsity Friday Night football and volleyball tickets will be pre-sold on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m.

Moebes noted that tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis for what will be remaining in the COVID capacity of our gym and stadium.

“Please note that there will be a hard cap to the tickets that will be sold, and we regret to inform you that we may have to turn our community members away because of tickets being sold out,” said Moebes. “There will be no tickets sold at the ticket booth, door or gate the day of any UIL athletic contest played on Lockhart ISD facilities.”

Ticket groups or families

The district’s Athletic Department created seat maps for the gym and stadium in groups or families of four with six feet of social distancing between each group. The seat maps will be strictly enforced during all UIL athletic contests. When purchasing a ticket, the purchaser will have the option to buy four tickets within that group or family. The purchaser will also have the option to choose which section they sit in in the gym or stadium if they remain available.

Moebes noted that if only two tickets are purchased of the four tickets available within that group or family, the other two tickets will not be sold.

Varsity football home fans will have the option, if available, to purchase tickets on the home side of Lions Stadium and two sections in the visitor’s side. All tickets sold in the gym will be to home fans only. Visiting team’s fans will not be allowed.

When will Tickets be sold

Mondays 3-8 p.m.

All Varsity Friday Night UIL participants families

Rosters will be given to ticket sellers and once a participant’s family has purchased tickets their name will be marked off.

Any sub-varsity Thursday Night football game ticket

Wednesday 3-8 p.m.

Community members will have the opportunity to purchase the remaining tickets for Varsity Friday Night football and volleyball games. Each Community member will have the option to purchase ONE group of 4 tickets. IF all groups have been sold out we will not be able to sell any more tickets.

Where will tickets be sold

Tickets will be sold out of the Visitors Ticket booth on Lion Country Drive. Cones will be placed on the sidewalk for social distancing purposes. District officials are asking all ticket purchasers to be wearing a face covering while in line to purchase tickets.

Cost of Tickets

Varsity Football

Adult Ticket = $7

Student Ticket = $3

Sub-varsity Football

Adult Ticket = $5

Student Ticket = $3

Volleyball Tickets

Adult Ticket = $5

Student Ticket = $3