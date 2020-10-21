Charles Dee Moore Share:







Charles Dee Moore, born on May 12,1945, in Comfort, TX, was called home by our Lord, on August 19, after battling COVID-19. He was the eldest son of Doris and William. He is survived by his wife, Paula, daughters Edna and Sarah, son William, and adopted son Christopher, daughter-in-law Letitia and son-in-law James. He was blessed with two grandsons, Cutter and Christopher. He is survived by five brothers, Virgil and wife Janice, George and wife Janice, Paul, Yancy and wife Kelly, and Arthur and wife Marsha, as well as sister-in-law, Joyce. He has numerous nephews and nieces. His brother, John, preceded him in death.

Charles was a master carpenter and woodworker who shared his knowledge with youth of South San ISD while teaching classes in Building Trades for twenty years. He was the super for various home builders and used these skills to put himself and his first wife through college. He obtained a B.S. in Agriculture with minors in Biology, Chemistry, and Animal Husbandry. He was a certified surveyor and soil tester for Texas, as well as a certified Special Education Teacher. He was a farmer and cattle raiser at heart and the occasional family vet and doctor. He loved his family, his country, and teaching in the shop, on the job, and for ABC. He will be missed and remembered by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church FUMC of Luling, or the Parkinson’s Society. A memorial service will be held Sat., Nov.7, @1pm at First United Methodist Church in Luling, @703 E. Bowie ST.

