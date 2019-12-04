Charles William Alley Share:







Charles William Alley of Lockhart, Texas, formerly of Pearsall, Texas, passed on to Glory, Thursday November 28, 2019 in Lockhart, Texas. He was born February 17, 1933 in a humble dwelling in the country outside of Pearsall, Texas to the late Burney and Julia Alley.

He graduated Salutatorian from Pearsall High School. At the age of 20, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served 2 years as Sergeant with the medics.

Charles married Fay Lanora Maxwell on April 25, 1953. He attended Texas A & I University, where he gained a bachelor’s degree in English, graduating Suma Cum Laude. He later went on to obtain a master’s degree in Psychology. He pastored churches in Premont, Corpus Christi, Uvalde and Dilley, Texas. Charles also workied as an English teacher and counselor of Corpus Christi, Uvalde, Dilley and Tidehaven High Schools.

Charles touched many lives with his kindness and love for humanity. He was a loving husband, father and an excellent example of the Love of Jesus for his kids, grandkids and all those he came in contact with.

Charles and Fay retired at the age of 65 and moved to Lockhart where they substituted until the age of 85.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother Elmer Alley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Fay Alley; his children: Steve Alley (Christy), Michael La Perle, Carol Alley, Joy Siemering (Mike), Darla Graf (James); sister, Jo Ann McKinnerney (James); step sister, Hazel Porter; grandchildren: Misty, James, Daniel, Jossalyn, Drew, Christy, Reid and Wesley; great grandchildren, Slade and Sadie and niece and nephews, Richard, Michael and Cheryl.

A visitation was held at 9:30 AM and services at 10:30 AM at All Generations Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Burial will follow at Hawley Cemetery at 3:30 PM located just outside of Blessing, Texas with military honors rendered. Services are in the care of McCurdy Funeral Home, 512-398-4791, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

