Christi Elaine Morris Share:







We bid adieu to a light of our family. Survived by husband Fred and brother Tom, children Kim, Karin and Kyle, as well as 7 loving grandkids, Christi will be missed by all.

Christi Elaine Morris was born to Roman and Maxine Alex (nee Miles) on July 3, 1943 in Luling, TX. After her father returned from the war she enjoyed a pastoral childhood bouncing between Corpus Christi, Killeen and Oklahoma. She graduated valedictorian from Del Valle High School in 1961. Married to Fred Morris at her mother’s home in 1962, they celebrated more than 50 years of inseparable love, travels and beloved family moments.

This strong family bond and love for God enriched their lives and saw them through many travails. Returning to college in the 1980s Christi launched a career in physical therapy, a crowning success in her life. More than twenty years in the health care field in Bastrop and Lockhart area showed patients and community her source of joy. Humble. Happy. Thoughtful. Forgiving. Prudent. Practical. Witty. Tender. Loving. Courageous. Godly. Smiling. These are traits people likened to her personality as she served church, home and others in need.

As a lifelong church member at several area churches she served the Lord in teaching children, women’s groups and especially missions work. It was here her personal calling was fulfilled in 20 years support and leadership in Girls in Action and Royal Ambassadors clubs. In retirement she and Fred were part of the special family of Campers on Mission and TBM Disaster Relief. Annie Armstrong, Lottie Moon and Billy Graham were some of her personal heroes. Her faith was put in Jesus at age 8 and we give god the glory she is singing with him now.

Thanks to First Lockhart Baptist Church Family.

In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Texas Baptist Men or North American Mission Board.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Christi-Elaine-Morris