Cinco de Mayo party starts Friday

LPR staff report

Cinco de Mayo originally celebrated the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

The celebration has evolved in the United States to be a general celebration of Mexican culture, and Lockhart will host its own festivities this weekend beginning Friday, May 3 in downtown Lockhart, where several musical acts will take the stage.

A DJ will get the music rolling at 6 p.m. Friday and warm things up for Lockhart Tejano singer Ilyann, who will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Art Tigerina Band goes on at 8 p.m. and David Farias will round out the night, playing from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday will kick off with a golf tournament and the annual Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K race, both of which benefit scholarship recipients in Caldwell County. Among the participating racers will be avid 80-year-old competitive runner Mary Kaplan, who says she still runs about 100 miles per month.

The race and tournament each start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Awards for the golf tournament will be presented at 4 p.m.

Mayor Lew White will read a proclamation at 9 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities will also include a performance by the Lockhart High School band, choir and cheerleaders at 1 p.m., a performance by Mariachi Capital at 2:30 p.m., Junction at 4 p.m., Yayo Castillo y Grupo Rumores at 5:45 p.m., Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin at 7:15 p.m. Tequila Rock Revolution at 8 p.m., Diamondback at 9:15 p.m. and Los Amigos A.S.G from 10:30 p.m.-midnight.