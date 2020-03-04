City Council approves Census resolution Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution supporting the 2020 U.S. Census, citing the importance of ensuring every resident is counted.

The Census, which occurs every 10 years, is required by the U.S. Constitution and is the largest collection of statistical information on everyone who lives in the United States.

“Local and state governments use the results of the census in infrastructure and transportation planning, and emergency response services,” said Lockhart Mayor Lew White. “While the census only asks a few basic questions, the data it produces serves as a benchmark for other current statistics that help us gain deeper insights into our community.”

Census forms will begin arriving in mailboxes from March 12-20. By April 1, every home will have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Residents may respond online, by phone or by mail. Lockhart residents without an Internet connection who would like to respond online may access a computer at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

The city’s resolution includes a commitment to supporting census workers and raising awareness about the importance of getting an accurate count of all its residents. An accurate count is essential to make sure local communities receive their share of $675 billion in federal funding that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and many others use to provide daily services, products and support to residents in their communities.

The count can increase vastly in a 10-year period. Between 2000 and 2010, the year of the last decennial Census, Texas added more than 4 million residents. Following the 2010 census, Texas gained an additional two seats in Congress.

Census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census in May. The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress in December.

In other business, councilmembers approved the selection of WestStar Construction to complete the first phase of the upcoming Town Branch Trail Project, which will consist of a 10-foot-wide, 2,100-foot hike/bike trail in City Park.

According to Public Works Director Sean Kelley, the city received nine bids on the project ranging from just over $213,000 to nearly $397,000, with WestStar representing the lowest bid.

