City Council approves Lockhart EDC move

By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday approved a budget amendment that will allow the city’s Economic Development Corporation to move its headquarters from City Hall to a separate location.

According to Economic Development Director Mike Kamerlander, the move should help the EDC in bringing more businesses to the city.

“Our space in city hall is currently shared with the city secretary, so to have confidential conversations with prospects is either not possible or it affects the city secretary’s ability to do her job effectively,” said Kamerlander. “It’s more of space issue than anything right now.”

Kamerlander noted the new location will be housed in the old Lockhart school district administrative building located on the corner of U.S. 183 and Colorado St.

“The historic feed store building is just a cool place to be around and we hope that with the work the landlord is doing, it will make it even more attractive to prospects in the future so we can get companies and jobs created in our downtown area.”

Lockhart Mayor Lew White touted the proposed move.

“I think it’s a good move,” said White. “I think you need more space, and we could use the space in City Hall.”

Kamerlander noted that while there are still renovations that need to be completed, the Economic Development Corporation could relocate as early as March.

The budget amendment will transfer roughly $37,000 from the city’s fund balance to cover the cost of lease payments for the remainder of the fiscal year.

