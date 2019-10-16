City council approves zoning request Share:







The Lockhart City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a zoning change request that will allow for the construction of a residential low-density unit on 2.7 acres of property located on North Pecos Street.

The 2.7 acres is part of a 68-acre tract the owner eventually plans to develop into a subdivision, which would require extensive public infrastructure, further rezoning and platting, officials said.

This was the third attempt for Thomas Blauvelt, whose father owns the 68-acre tract, to seek a zoning change on the property. Blauvelt’s previous zoning requests had each failed after he proposed building a single duplex on the property. Adjacent property owners complained at the time that the duplex would be an eye sore and could drive up property values in the area.

According to officials, the residential low-density district allows for one house dwelling per lot, so the property will have to be subdivided or rezoned if Blauvelt moves forward with additional housing.

