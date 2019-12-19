City council awarded $200,000 parks grant Share:







The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday was presented with a check for $200,000 from the St. David’s Foundation through the nonprofit’s Parks with Purpose grant.

According to its website, the St. David’s Foundation, through a partnership with St. David’s Healthcare, reinvests its proceeds in a five-county area – Bastop, Caldwell, Hays, Williamson and Travis Counties – to improve the health and well-being of that area.

The money will be used to ultimately maximize the health benefits of the park, which can include playscape renovations, outdoor fitness equipment, trails, athletic fields and even the creation of a brand-new park.

Mayor Lew White, as well as Parks Manager Chris Sager and Public Works Director Sean Kelley, were on hand to receive the $200,000 check.

“We want to thank the St. David’s Foundation for their interest in our region, especially Caldwell County,” said White.

In other business, council members listened to a presentation from Scott Joslove, president and CEO of the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, to explain how the city can use HOT funds.

