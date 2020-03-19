City encourages online, phone and drop box payments to protect staff, public Share:







LPR staff report

The City of Lockhart encourages utilities customers to pay their bills online, by phone, via two centrally located drop boxes and a drive-through window to reduce foot traffic at Lockhart City Hall during the worldwide novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We hope you will help us reduce the number of people using office services by conducting business online, by phone, or by drop box to limit face-to-face interaction,” said City Manager Steven Lewis. “Choosing online bill pay will especially minimize the chance for public exposure to COVID-19 while maximizing efficiency.”

The online payment option does not require customers to set up an account. Customers can select an option that enables them to make a one-time payment. You need only your account number and last payment amount to access this option. You can access the website for utility payments at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/lockharttx/utilities.

While Lockhart City Hall will remain open, you can also talk to a representative in our customer service department from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by calling (512) 398-3461. Customer service representatives can answer your questions about paying online and take your payment over the phone.

Two payment drop boxes are located outside City Hall: a drive thru drop box on Market Street and one by the 308 W. San Antonio Street entrance.

Utility payments can also be made by using the drive thru window at City of Lockhart Municipal Court, 1914 W. San Antonio Street. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Visitors to City Hall are highly encouraged to use the hand sanitizer stations placed in the lobby. Visitors with symptoms indicating COVID-19 should not visit City Hall. Symptoms of COVID-19 have been identified as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your medical provider.