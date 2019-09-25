City gears up for National Night Out Share:







The Lockhart Police Department is gearing up for this year’s National Night Out in Lockhart, which will be held on Oct. 1.

The annual tradition is an August staple in most states, but Texas is among those that chooses to observe the event in October, when temperatures are generally a few degrees cooler. The national celebration, which was first officially observed in 1984, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and began with people simply sitting on their front porches with their porch lights on.

Today, it’s widely recognized as an opportunity to get to know one’s neighbors and the police officers

that help keep their communities safe.

At the time of this report, 11 events coordinated with the help of Lockhart police officers were scheduled at different locations within Lockhart’s city limits. But Lockhart Chief of Police Ernesto Pedraza said he was not setting a deadline for people or businesses to contact the police department and express their interest in hosting a block party, cookout or other type of gathering.

Eleven celebrations would be the highest total for Lockhart since 2017, when an identical number of events was planned. Volunteers will host the gatherings, although officers plan to show up and visit with guests at each one.

An estimated 38 million residents in 16,000 communities in the United States celebrate National Night Out each year. Lockhart’s participation in the campaign is one of multiple ways the city’s police force interacts with the citizens it protects, also presiding over regular events such as Coffee with Cops, civilian training sessions and forums in which Pedraza himself takes questions from the public.

“This involvement is what we were hoping to see,” Pedraza said. “We’re looking forward to visiting with our neighbors in a relaxed, family setting. Getting to know your neighbors and your community’s police officers can help make your neighborhood and city a safer place to live.”

The Lockhart City Council will hold only one regular meeting in October, canceling its Tuesday, Oct. 1 meeting to allow citizens, council members, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency personnel to attend the events.

National Night Out events in Lockhart scheduled for Monday, Oct. 1 include:

Lions Park, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Windridge Subdivision, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Senior Citizens Center, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1309 Westpointe Place, 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

1200 Meadow Park Ln. , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

906 Fannin, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

715 Lemonmint, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Golden Age Home, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Braun Park, Summerside Subdivision, 6-8 p.m.

1626 Parkview Dr, 6-8 p.m.

501 W. Prairie Lea, 6-8 p.m.

“We truly thank the people and businesses who’ve stepped forward to help bring their neighborhoods together,” Pedraza said.

The Lockhart Police Department asks those interested in hosting a celebration to contact Lt. Chris Knudsen or Officer Stephen Parra at 512-398-4401.

To keep track of updates – which could include additional celebrations – visit the City of Lockhart’s

website at www.lockhart-tx.org or follow the City of Lockhart on Facebook.