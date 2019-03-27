City’s annual clean-up to begin April 3 Share:







Looking to do some spring cleaning?

April may be your chance. The City of Lockhart and Central Texas Refuse are again sponsoring a city-wide cleanup program that begins April 3 and will continue each Wednesday through April 24. Bulky item pickup charges will not be applicable for allowed items picked up on days assigned to each area of town.

All items must be out at the property line by 8 a.m. on the day of the designated pickup. The city will pick up bulky items west of US 183 and north of San Antonio St. on April 3, west of US 183 and south of San Antonio St. on April 10, east of US 183 and north of Rosewood Street on April 27, and east of US 183 and south of Rosewood St on April 24.

Items not accepted include household garbage, brush/limbs, tree trunks, tires, batteries, pesticides, oil, paints, chemicals, varnishes, thinners, wire and lumber longer than 4 feet. Hazardous waste will not be accepted, nor will items from residential or commercial construction sites.

Appliances, metal objects and furniture must be stacked separately. Appliances will be picked up separately. Loose materials must be in bags or containers and cannot weigh more than 60 pounds.

For more information, call Central Texas Refuse at 1-800-664-2833.