Lockhart – Clarence Brawley, age 86, died peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home.

Mr. Brawley was born on October 13, 1933 in Lockhart, Texas, to Farris Brawley, Sr. and Willie Lee Brawley.

In 1953, Clarence joined the armed forces and was assigned to an army base camp in Texas. After graduating specialized training, Mr. Brawley was assigned and deployed to Korea. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served 2 years on the battlefield. He was discharged with full honors in 1955.

Clarence returned to the Lockhart area after discharge from the military where he worked in the construction business, namely as a painter.

Clarence is survived by four children: Patsy Freeman (Perry), Clarence Ray Brawley (LaKishia), Julia Brawley, Arlandris (Poochie) Asbury. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Gregory Brawley, LaShaun Brawley Garner, Joshua Freeman, Raven Freeman, Patrick Brawley, Tamera Brawley, Mercedes Ellison, Jordan Ellison, Kyle Ellison, Kylie Nadine Ellison, Devonte Sanders, Marquis Sanders, and Ahkeila Asberry, 15 great grands, and 3 great, great grands, a host of nieces and nephews, a sister, Annice Brawley, and a brother, William Brawley.

He is preceded in death by his son, Charles (Chubby) Brawley, his father, Farris Brawley, Sr., his mother, Willie Lee Brawley, his brother, Farris Brawley, Jr., and sister, Julia Faye Jones.

Viewing Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00pm-8:00pm and funeral services on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 am at Thomason Funeral Home, and he will be interred in a family plot at Bright Cemetery in Stringtown, TX. For more information and to sign the online guest registry please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com

