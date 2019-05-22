Coach sees positives in spring football game Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

As spring football made its debut Friday night at Lockhart High School, few likely knew what to expect of their first glimpse of the players under head coach Todd Moebes.

Moebes, who was hired to lead both the high school football team and the entire athletics department for Lockhart ISD after the school board voted to combine the two roles, said he was encouraged by what he saw on the field just two weeks after he began leading spring practices.

“What we were able to do in 14 practices was a complete transformation,” Moebes said. “I’m proud of the kids, I’m proud of the staff, and I’m proud of the community for coming out to support it. I think it was a great day for Lockhart, Texas.”

There was no denying there was a different look on the field. Gone was the bunch formation of the Slot-T from the past six years.

Taking its place was the spread offense. The first play of the game was a shotgun snap to QB Stoney McGuire, a transfer from Westlake.

While the throw was incomplete, McGuire showcased his arm in his second series, taking another snap out of the gun and finding junior wide receiver Robert Branch wide open downfield, putting it up high for a jump ball that Branch managed to come down with. Branch broke a tackle and raced for the end zone for the game’s first score in a scrimmage that the defense otherwise largely held.

Moebes said the Lions ran the ball 26 times and threw it 35 during the intrasquad series, during which assistant coach Josh Gilbert called the offense.

“When I go back and look at other scrimmages, we usually go about 50/50 with the run and the pass. It just depends on the down and distance,” Moebes said. “You’ve got to be able to do both. The people are too good defensively. You’ve got to be able to run, and you’ve got to be able to get chunks of yards quickly by throwing it.”

Notably absent from the backfield was Daetron Ellison, who’s listed on this year’s roster as a combo running back/wide receiver.

Moebes had said before the game he intended to rest Ellison and had seen good things from him in practice.

“He’s an explosive player for us,” Moebes said. “He’s going to help us on offense whether he’s splitting out at wide receiver and getting it out in space. He can make people miss and he runs hard whenever we get the ball in his hands.”

The game was the final spring practice for the Lions, who will get some work this summer during 7-on-7 play.