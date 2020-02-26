Commissioners honor fallen co-worker Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday took time to honor Emergency Management Coordinator Carine Chalfoun, who passed away in her home early last week.

Chalfoun was promoted to emergency management coordinator in Nov. 2018, taking over for former chief Martin Richey following his move to the Capital Area Council of Governments.

She had previous served as the assistant emergency management coordinator since Oct. 2015.

Prior to working for Caldwell County, Chalfoun spent six years working as a paramedic for the Austin-Travis County EMS, nine years as a sergeant for Austin Public Safety and five years as a senior police officer for the Austin Police Department.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Barbara Shelton said it had been an honor working with Chalfoun.

“She was a great asset for our county, and she lived and breathed for emergency management,” said Shelton. “She will be missed.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Ed Theriot echoed Shelton’s sentiment.

“Just two weeks ago, she was here with us, and we’re all missing the big hug we would have gotten this morning, so we’re sad about that.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Roland also spoke out in Chalfoun’s honor.

“I thank god for Carine’s life and the service she gave to Caldwell County,” said Roland.

Commissioners began the meeting with a moment of silence for Chalfoun.

In other business, commissioners discussed a recent ordinance aimed at preventing large trucks from traveling through neighborhoods in search of more expedient routes.

According to Shelton, the problem has been increasing in regularity.

“[The trucks] are taking a toll on our county roads, and we’ve got property that’s getting damaged” said Shelton, noting officials were in the process of installing “No Thru Traffic” signs at problem areas throughout the county.

Officials noted the sheriff’s office will be unable to issue any citations until the signs are installed but said that should happen within the next few weeks.

To read more of this story, see this week’s edition of the Post-Register