Commissioners remove burn ban

Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the removal of a countywide burn ban after several weeks of cooler and rainy weather.

“With everything going on weather wise, the current KPI average is at 486, so we seem to be doing ok, at least with the KPI,” said Caldwell County Emergency Management Coordinator Carine Chalfoun. “We have concerns with wind, but that changes day to day.”

Chalfoun noted that despite the removal of the burn ban, protocol still remains in place to ensure safe burning.

“Anytime a burn is going to be taking place, please ensure the appropriate law enforcement agency is notified,” said Chalfoun, noting that burns can begin no earlier than one hour after sunrise and should end on the same day no later than one hour before sunset.

Chalfoun added that any waste burned at a particular property must have originated from that site, meaning the burning of trash brought in from outside the property is not allowed.

According to Chalfoun, burning will not be permitted when surface wind speed is predicted to be less than 6 miles per hour or greater than 23 miles per hour during the proposed burn period.

In other business, commissioners approved a measure that would allow the county to hold public hearings concerning the creation of countywide game room regulations.

