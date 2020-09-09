Cooking with Parind: Share:







BBQ shrimp with grilled

butternut squash and salsa verde

By Parind Vora

Special to the LPR

Hello everyone. My name is Parind Vora. In this column we talk cooking, tricks to cooking and sometimes eating.

With all this weirdness hopefully ending, let us talk cooking again.

It looks like September is teasing us with cooler weather….How about some BBQ shrimp with grilled butternut squash and salsa verde.

To me, the most important thing is not to overcook the shrimp, as it usually has very little fat to keep it moist.

What does it mean to not overcook shrimp?

Is it safe not to cook shrimp well done?

How can I tell the shrimp is done?

A lot of us are afraid to cook shrimp because we always seem to turn it into a rubbery doggie chew toy. I mean, here we are, we have no problems cooking steaks or chicken but jumbo shrimp…that’s a whole another story. One main rule is that don’t cook the shrimp all the way done as it will continue to cook and then toughen up.

We screw it up because we cannot tell when we need to stop cooking it.

So, lets tackle the first question about what it means to not overcook the shrimp. Not overcooking shrimp means to cook it only just enough so it is tender and moist through out the meal. How much and the method we use to cook it will depend on the size of the shrimp itself. So smaller shrimp, for example, can be cooked very, very little – or even cold center and slowly heated in the sauce. While jumbo shrimp is always just barely cooked through (medium). Medium well/well done for any size shrimp is overcooked because you are continuing to cook the shrimp past medium (cooked through) and we are just drying it out & rubberizing it by continuing to cook it more.

Regarding if it is safe to eat raw/rare-medium rare shrimp. It depends. Most often salt-water shrimp don’t have issues that affect us and as long as you do not have health issues you’re fine.

Seafood is healthy, low calorie, low cholesterol food while also high in Omega 3 FFA.

As far as knowing when the shrimp is cooked will depends on its size & characteristics. So, for our column today, we will cook jumbo shrimp (the 16-20 shrimp per pound size) as it is very easy to tell how much the shrimp is cooked because it becomes more opaque or visibly more solid colour versus semi-transparent.

BBQ shrimp with grilled butternut squash & salsa Verde.

Ingredients

• (160 – 200 g) peeled & deveined jumbo (16-20/pound) shrimp (frozen is ok but thaw in the fridge overnight before cooking)

• 6 thick slices of seeded butternut squash cut into scrubbed clean and cut into 1” think rings with skin-on

• Olive oil

• Your favorite homemade BBQ sauce heated and kept warm

• ¼ stick unsalted butter, chopped

• 1/2 of a peeled white onion roughly chopped

• 3 whole peeled garlic cloves

• 4 husked tomatillos cut in half

• 1- 4 stemmed Serrano peppers including the seeds (use as much or as little to suit your tastes)

• 1/4 bunch cilantro (roughly chopped including the stems)

• 1 small bunch fresh oregano roughly chopped

• Vegetable oil

• 1.5 teaspoon ground cumin

• ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• You will need an ovenproof fry pan that can comfortably hold all the shrimp. NOTE: If you don’t have a oven-proof fry pan just wrap the plastic handle with 3-4 wraps of aluminum foil.

Instructions