Council meetings transition to virtual format amid COVID-19 pandemic Share:







LPR staff report

Lockhart City Council meetings will transition to a virtual format on Tuesday, April 7 as the city continues to protect the public and its staff from potential exposure to COVID-19.

Council members will still meet in council chambers while practicing social distancing. Citizens can participate virtually from their homes, which is in accordance with executive orders by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The meeting, which begins with a 6:30 p.m. workshop, is televised live on Spectrum Channel 10 and online at http://lockhart-tx.org/page/gov_meeting_videos.

Individuals wishing to address the council through video or audio conference must call 512-398-3461 ext. 235 no later than 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. Registered speakers must connect to the video/audio conference meeting no later than 6:15 p.m. on April 7.

Speakers may also address council via remote video chat from the ground floor of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. To adhere to CDC social distancing requirements, no more than 10 people will be allowed inside the room.

Virtual attendees may also call in to listen to the meeting. The call-in number for the meeting is 1-408-418-9388 and the attendee access code is 626-304-323.