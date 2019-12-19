County backs community service foundation Share:







Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve the creation of a committee aimed at finding and securing sources of funding for nonprofits throughout the county.

According to County Grants Administrator Dennis Engelke, the Caldwell County Community Services Foundation is being created to help local nonprofits maintain the services they provide to the community.

“Traditional sources of funding for nonprofit organizations have diminished or have simply gone away while the need for services is ever increasing,” said Engelke. “Nonprofit organizations have limited staffs that must complete continue the day-to-day delivery and administration of client services with minimal opportunities to nurture relationships and goodwill with current donors or funding sources and even less opportunities to engage in new source funding.”

Engelke noted the committee — which will consist of himself, Caldwell County Purchasing Agent Danie Blake, and five additional representatives appointed by commissioners – will be responsible for identifying and securing funding resources and donations from private foundations, businesses, civic-based organizations and individuals.

The resources, Engelke said, would be made available to nonprofits through a simple, user-friendly grant application.

Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber, who assisted with the creation of the committee, touted the plan.

“I think were the first county in Texas to do this,” said Weber, noting other municipalities in Texas had established similar committees. “I think it’s a good idea.”

Before voting to approve the measure, County Judge Hoppy Haden clarified that the commissioners court itself would have no power in determining or approving what funds would be distributed.

Engelke confirmed this, adding the only power commissioners would have in the process would be the selection and approval of current and future committee members.

Commissioners passed the measure unanimously, with the exception of Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Roland, who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

To read more, pick up this week’s edition of the Post-Register.