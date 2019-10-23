County commissioners tout green infrastructures Share:







Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday touted the efforts of several county officials and local residents in maintaining three green infrastructures at the Caldwell County Justice Center.

According to Caldwell County Grants Administrator Dennis Engelke, green infrastructures are stormwater management systems intended to act like nature to treat and reduce stormwater runoff from pavement and other urban surfaces.

The green infrastructures maintained by the volunteer group included two large xeriscape beds and a rain garden.

“This has been a labor of love for everyone involved and I can’t be prouder of everyone,” said Engelke.

According to Engelke, the 1,550 square-foot rain garden was installed in 2017 by the Plum Creek Watershed Partnership and is the largest of its kind that county officials were aware of in the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) region, which includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties.

For more, see this week’s edition of the Post-Register.