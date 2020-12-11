County releases November indictments Share:







LPR Staff report

On December 1st, the Caldwell County Grand Jury released the names of people who were indicted in November 2020.



The November Grand Jury had 32 total indictments, including 27 true bills released, and nine that remained sealed.



The indictments included:

Walker Cordell Brown, 23, of Hallettsville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Vincent Morneo (AKA: Vincent Moreno), 28, of Cedar Park, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

German Corpus, 25, of Luling, possession of a controlled substance;

Crystal Faye Espinoza, 43, of Lockhart, hindering apprehension;

Antonio Herrera, 19, of Luling, assault family violence-strangulation;

Gregorio Allan Perez, 24, of Maxwell, burglary of building;

Damion Marques Tyus, 32, of Buda, assault family violence with previous conviction;

Eric Rey Constancio, 26, of Lockhart, DWI-3rd or more;

Ernesto Leonardo Hernandez-Vargas, 22, of Austin, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Dercik Houston (AKA: Deric Houston), 35, of Luling, assault family violence with previous conviction;



Jose Luis Juarez, Jr., 32, of Lockhart, aggravated assault-serious bodily injury;

Christopher Morgan, 25, of Houston, Burglary of a building;

Dexter Joseph Morgan, 26, of Houston, burglary of a building;



Ryan Navarro Orr, 30, of Bastrop, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Roy Howard Price, 50, of Lockhart, burglary of habitation;



Stevie Solis, 30, of Maxwell, two counts of assault family violence with previous conviction