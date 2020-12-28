COVID vaccine scheduled to arrive at H.E.B. in Lockhart Share:







The H.E.B. pharmacy on Colorado Street in Lockhart is scheduled to receive 100 doses of the COVID vaccine during the second week of the rollout, according a list on the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website.



It is the first, and so far, only location in Caldwell County to receive vaccines. Ascension Seton Hays, in nearby Kyle, Texas, received doses during the first week and began administering them to frontline caregivers on December 18th.



The Lockhart store is scheduled to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was granted approval for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on December 18th. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna version does not require sub-zero storage.



Neither a spokesperson for H.E.B., nor a pharmacist in the store could confirm a delivery date. Neither could provide a date for when the vaccine would be administered, or where.



The vaccine, which is voluntary, is reserved for community healthcare providers and not currently available to the general public. Healthcare providers interested in receiving it must set up an appointment at heb.com on the pharmacy page.



LPR asked how many people had currently signed up to receive one of the 100 doses available at the Lockhart location, but the H.E.B. spokesperson only replied with generic information regarding vaccine distribution. Questions about what selection process would be used if more than 100 people signed up for the vaccine also went unanswered.



Texas is scheduled to receive 620,000 total doses of COVID vaccines this week, according to DSHS.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott received the vaccine on December 22nd at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, an event that was televised.



“I will never ask any Texan to do something that I’m not willing to do myself,” Abbott said just prior to getting the shot into his left arm.



The state announced on December 21st it will prioritize people 65 and older and people with certain medical conditions in the next phase (1B) of the vaccine distribution, according to a release from DSHS.



The current phase, 1A, focuses on the estimated 1.9 million front-line health care workers, and residents of long-term care facilities.



“It will likely be at least a few weeks before a transition to Phase 1B occurs,” DSHS said in the release. “The timing will depend on the amount of vaccine provided to Texas and the uptake of vaccine among the priority populations.”