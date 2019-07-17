Cresencia Proa Gonzales Share:







Cresencia Proa Gonzales “Chencha” was carried into Heaven on angels’ wings on July 9, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas surrounded by her family. She was 68 years old. Cresencia was born in Lockhart, Texas to Alfonso and Maria Corona Proa on May 5, 1951. She worked in Lockhart as a nurse’s aide for over 28 years, caring for many.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Domingo Gonzales; grandson, Emilio Lee Gonzales; sisters, Frances Moreno, Rosa Lopez and Adela Moreno and her brother, Alfonso Proa.

Left to cherish her memory are Martin Espinoza-Villa and her sons, Michael L. Amaya, Alfonso Gonzales “Monica Garcia”, Carlos Marshall, Jessie Perez, and Daniel Gonzales; her daughters, Dora Gonzales Leos “Bobby Leos”, Sylvia Oyervides, Betty Medina “Domingo Medina”and Catarina Gonzales “Hari Kunwor” and two stepchildren, Patsy Reyna, Simon Perez. Grandkids 11, Great Grandchildren 6.

Visitations were held at McCurdy funeral home on July 11th and 12th 2019, funeral service was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 2:00PM

Services under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Cresencia-Proa-Gonzales