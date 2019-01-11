Cynthia Aponte Share:







Cynthia Aponte, 45, beloved daughter and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on December 22, 2018. She entered this world on April 28, 1973 in Lockhart born to Ubaldo and Dora Aponte. She is survived by her parents Ubaldo and Dora Aponte; and her sisters Anita Savva; Michelle Moreno; and Jennifer Rodriguez as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and last but not least, her beloved fur babies.

A rosary was held at DeLeon Funeral Home on Dec. 27, 2018 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Services under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart.

