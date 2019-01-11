Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Cynthia Aponte

Obituaries
0
Share:

Cynthia Aponte, 45, beloved daughter and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on December 22, 2018. She entered this world on April 28, 1973 in Lockhart born to Ubaldo and Dora Aponte. She is survived by her parents Ubaldo and Dora Aponte; and her sisters Anita Savva; Michelle Moreno; and Jennifer Rodriguez as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and last but not least, her beloved fur babies.
A rosary was held at DeLeon Funeral Home on Dec. 27, 2018 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Services under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart.
To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Cynthia-Aponte

Share:
Previous Article

Herrera murder trial continues in Lockhart

Next Article

Edythe Lee Cain

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION - SPAM PROTECT