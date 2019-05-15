Danial Edwin Gregg Share:







Danial Edwin Gregg, 62, of Lockhart, TX passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Canyon Lake, Texas. Danny was born in Souix Ste Marie, Michigan on September 10, 1956 to Audrey and William Kracht. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard Kracht and Michael Gregg, and son Michael Wolfe. He is survived by his love, Barbara Newlin, sisters Ann Owen and Claudia Richter, daughters Katherine Frey and husband Chris, Dana Garrett and husband Marc, Jessica Provencio and husband Anthony, Becky Stevenson and husband Nick, and grandchildren Cheyenne, Savannah, Destiny, Megan, Alexis, Alanna, Michael, Morgan, Davin, Aubree, Evelyn and Aviana. A memorial service will be held at the All Generations Church at 2515 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart, Texas at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

