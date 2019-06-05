Darrell Lee “Joe” Wright Share:







Joe was born Darrell Lee Wright on January 24, 1950 in Kingsville, TX, to Martin Wright and Yvonne Hunt Wright. Joe graduated from Lockhart High School. He worked quality control for several years before retirement. Joe married Sylvia Evans Wright on February 9, 2018. Joe and Sylvia would have been together 12 years on September 19 of this year. Joe has two stepchildren Bryan Andrew Evans of Lockhart, TX and Jennifer Lynn Evans, of Tuscaloosa Alabama. He was very proud of their kids and their accomplishments.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents.

Joe loved Sylvia, her kids, and her family. He loved when her family would gather for the Holidays and other events. He most enjoyed when her brothers would get together and play their guitars. Joe loved to play golf he golfed every weekend with a group of golfers he had golfed with for years. Sylvia would always ask, how was golf he’d always answer I sucked!!, But he still went every weekend.

Joe loved animals and would feed them even if they weren’t his. He made weekly trips to the vet with our little Yorkie Tadd. He loved Tadd so much he called him his buddy. Tadd will miss him very much as they spent their days together. Joe had such a big heart, he always tried to help people. He had a very good sense of humor and always enjoyed bringing a laugh to those around him. Joe always told Sylvia that he had never loved anyone the way he loved her, and she takes comfort in his words.

Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on June 5, 2019 at 6:00PM to 9:00PM.

Funeral service will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:00AM. Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home www.mccurdyfunerahome.com

