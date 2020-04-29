Darrell Ray Hale Share:







Darrell Ray Hale passed peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 82. His ashes will be interred in the Hale Family plot at Edgewood Cemetery, Crystal City, Texas. A memorial service may be announced at a later time.

Darrell was born on April 12, 1938 to John Rastus Hale and Arlene Schlenker Hale in Crystal City, Zavala County, Texas.

Darrell worked for a brief time in 1956, after graduation from Crystal City High School, at the Daniels Theater in Seguin, Texas. He then went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company on December 31, 1956 and retired after a 45-year career with the company.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Sidney Hale, and by his first wife Helen May Hale. He is survived by his and Helen’s children Robert Jeffrey Hale, Sr. (Stephanie) of Kingsbury, Texas, and Donna Suzan Pfannstiel (Tommy) of Beeville, Texas, and by his and former wife Stella May Hale’s children Ray Allen Hale (Angela) of Durant, Oklahoma and Mark Dean Hale (Michelle) of Seguin, Texas. Twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren make up the D. R. Hale family. He is also survived by brothers John Royce Hale (Eileen) of Round Rock, Texas and Philip Roger Hale (Pam) of Pollock, Louisiana. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to any Boy Scout Organization of choice. Friends and family are encouraged and invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.

