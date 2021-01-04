David Barrie Braley Share:







Our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away on January 1, 2021, in Bastrop, Texas at his son’s home surrounded by his family after losing his brief fight with cancer.

David Barrie Braley was born March 10, 1945, in Hagerstown, Maryland, to Herman H. and Virginia McClain Braley. His father was in the military and stationed there throughout the war. After returning stateside, Herman relocated his family back to Gonzales, Texas. In 1957 when David was in the 7th grade, the Braley family including a younger sister, moved to Lockhart. Here, David played football, ran track, and swam competitively. He was a captain of his senior 1963 high school football team winning the District Champion title.

Shortly after graduation, he married his high school sweetheart Patricia Kay Robertson on December 8, 1963 in Lockhart, and they were married for 57 years. Soon after they welcomed their first child David Jr, followed by daughter Wendi and son Colin thereafter. David had a long career as an accountant with Butler Paper Co. and Texas Guaranteed Student Loan Corp., spanning near 40 years before retiring in 2005 to help care for his aging parents.

Throughout his life, David was first and foremost a family man. He cherished his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew and numerous nieces. He bolstered his eldest son’s mechanical aptitude, he cheered his daughter on in her barrel racing days and his youngest son in his high school football career. He always made time to travel to any and everywhere to attend his children’s, grandchildren’s and niece’s extracurricular activities.

His grandchildren remember that he loved to sit outside, observe the wildlife, and talk to them about life and just things in general. He loved deer hunting and fishing, mostly with his children and all his grandchildren, and we all remember the fantastic ribs and steaks he would cook for family gatherings.

David was a most loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. David was a warm, affable man with many friends made over his lifetime–some friendships sustained from his early childhood days. It was always very easy to talk to him anytime.

David was preceded in death by his eldest grandson LCpl Cody R. Stanley, his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Kay (Kitty), children: David, Jr. (Stephanie) Braley, Wendi (Robert) Stanley, and Colin Braley, his grandchildren: Maggie Svejda, David Braley III, Dallas Braley, Cade Stanley, Anthony Rodriguez, Jacqueline Braley and Zachary Braley, six great grandchildren, his sister Deborah Kay Smith, many nieces and one grandniece. And of course, Molly his beloved dog.

Now is the time to remember and celebrate the life of David Braley for those of us who are left behind. It is with heavy hearts that we, his family, say goodbye to this wonderful man. We will never forget his constant love and many kindness and he will be greatly missed.

On Tuesday, January 5, visitation was held from 9 to 11 am, with funeral services at 1 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home, in Lockhart, Texas. Interment with graveside services immediately followed at Clark Chapel Cemetery, Caldwell County.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.warriorsweekend.org