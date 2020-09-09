Delores “Dee” (Combs) Wilkin Share:







Delores “Dee” (Combs) Wilkin, known by many as “Memaw”, passed away on September 6, 2020 in Austin, TX. Following a nine month battle with cancer, she passed peacefully to be reunited with the love of her life, her husband Howell “Wayne” Combs, who had been waiting on her for 16 years. She was 80 years old.

Dee was born in Oklahoma City, OK on March 15, 1940 to Claude & Violet (Bybee) Taylor. In 1969 she moved to Austin, TX with her four children. Four years later the greatest love story of her life began when she met Wayne in 1973. They enjoyed dancing, bowling, and laughing together. They joined their families in 1977, and Dee gained three step-children. Together they had 7 children, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she will be missed deeply.

Dee and Wayne made their forever home in Mustang Ridge, TX where their growing family gathered often for holidays and celebrations. Dee’s love for gardening adorned their home, and her love of quilting resulted in countless quilts given to family, friends, and as hospital donations.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, Don and Clifford Taylor, sisters Mary Lou and Marie Taylor, husband Howell Combs, husband Larry Wilkin, and great-grandsons Hunter Wendel and Casey Crawford.

She is survived by many.

Siblings: Sisters Claudene Boyd and Frances Sneith, and brother Gary Taylor.

Children: Rex Linder and wife Nicolie, Sandra Linder and husband Dave, Becky Dabbs and husband Tim, Allen Linder and wife Jane, Ruby Schaefer and husband Larry, David Combs and wife Tammy

Grandchildren: Angela Walenta and husband Robert, Dee Ann Crawford and husband Randy, Christopher Linder and wife Ashley, Tracy Linder and wife Liz, Lachelle Hodge and spouse Eric, Jennifer Driscoll and husband Thomas, Ricky Rogers and wife Kelly, Anthony (Drew) Rogers, Matthew Combs, and Justin Combs

Great-Grandchildren: Alicia, Chase, Kourtnee, Hailey, Ethan, Grace, Payton, Quinn, Dalton, Mackayla, Rydia, Autumn, Logan, Peyton, Saya, Brooke, Dakota, Harley, and another Dakota

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Kori and Damien

The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8PM on Friday September 11, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. Graveside funeral services will held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bunton Cemetery in Dale, TX with Elder Randy Crawford officiating.

The family welcomes all who knew Dee to post a memory of her in the guestbook.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/delores-ann-combes-wilkin