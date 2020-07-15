Diane V. Zapata Share:







Diane V. Zapata, 53, beloved Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on July 9, 2020. She entered this world on September 10, 1966 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Jose and Janie Villalpando.

She is survived by her spouse Pete Zapata; daughter Eliza Cathey; son Peter Paul Zapata, Jr.; son Daniel Edward Zapata; son Johnathan Richard Zapata; son Kevin V. Ortiz; brother Andrew Villalpando; brother Joe Villalpando, Jr.; sister Ester Auwen; sister Margie Alvarez; grandchild 13 Grandchildren.

Recitation of the holy rosary was held at 7:00 PM Monday, July 13th, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass wascelebrated at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at St. Mary‘s Cemetery.

