Dickens Christmas modified, but not canceled







Since its inception 31 years ago, A Dickens Christmas in Lockhart has seen plenty of challenges. There was the year it was so hot everyone was wearing flip flops. Then there was the year it was so cold the snow-making machines froze.



Who could forget the year it rained eight inches, forcing everyone inside, including the petting zoo? And no one will forget the year the Christmas tree got snowed-in in Denver, leaving the town without that signature decoration.



In every “worst of times” scenario, the show went on. The saving grace was often the good fortune of being able to move the event indoors to the library.



With social distancing requirements due to COVID, the library can’t be a savior this year. But fear not Lockhart. Bertha Martinez, Director of Library Services at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library said despite all the challenges this year provided, “Dickens goes on no matter what.”



The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, and the Friends of the Library have partnered to modify the holiday kick-off event.



“Going into the holidays we wanted to be able to have some sense of normalcy while still staying respectful of health and COVID restrictions and guidelines.” Kim Clifton, President/CEO of Lockhart Chamber of Commerce.



The signature parade, normally featured on Friday night, will now be a “reverse parade” on Saturday December 5th from 7-8:30 p.m. This year the floats will remain stationary with residents driving their cars around the parade route to view the floats.



The route begins at Prairie Lea Street and Main Street in front of the library and ends at the corner of Main Street and San Antonio Street. The streets will be blocked off so residents can take their time viewing the floats. A full map of the route can be found on the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce website.



Clifton confirmed the floats will not be judged as in past years due to limited floats being able to participate, and to respect COVID guidelines.

Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. the events traditionally held on the square will be online on the City of Lockhart Facebook page, Local TV Channel 10, www.clark-library-lockhart.org, the Library YouTube channel or the Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library Facebook page.



“I cannot stress how much these three groups have come together to make this thing happen,” Stephanie Riggin, member of Friends of the Library said by phone Monday. “It’s that small town cooperation and can-do attitude that is amazing.”