Dispose of household waste for free on March 14

LPR staff report

Disposing household hazardous waste in with everyday garbage can endanger both the environment and sanitation workers.

The city of Lockhart is hosting a free opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste materials from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at City Park’s central pavilion.

Items the city will accept at the Household Waste Collection Event include drain cleaners, concentrates, degreasers, oven cleaners, solvents, polishers, pool chemicals, household batteries, paints and varnishes.

The city will not accept waste generated by businesses and commercial farming, tires, chemical containers larger than five gallons, medical waste and needles, empty containers, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, gun powder, metal, wire and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

The event is open to current Lockhart city residents, who are asked to bring a utility bill or other proof of residence.

The city offers the following tips for bringing items to the collection day event:

Bring products in the original containers, and do not mix products.

Ensure containers are sealed properly and labeled correctly.

If the container leaks, pack it in a larger container and use absorbents, such as cat litter, to soak up leaks.

If you do not know what it is, mark it unknown.

If possible, place materials in cardboard boxes. Boxes with dividers make good packaging.

Place materials in areas away from drivers and passengers.

The event is being sponsored by the city of Lockhart, Keep Lockhart Beautiful and Central Texas Refuse. For questions, call City Hall at (512) 398-3461.