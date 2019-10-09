District court strikes down permit appeal Share:







A district court in Austin this week rejected challenges to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) permit for the upcoming 130 Environmental Park landfill facility in Caldwell County.

The battle over the project has been ongoing since Sept. 2013, when Green Group Holdings, LLC, (now “Green Group”) announced their intentions to seek a permit for a municipal solid waste landfill from TCEQ. The 212-acre landfill would be a part of mixed-use development that would include the landfill, a transfer station, a facility for processing recyclable materials and an industrial park.

The development will be located in northern Caldwell County near the corner of SH 130 and FM 1185.

For more, see this week’s edition of the Post-Register.